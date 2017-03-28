Roger Federer And Stan Wawrinka Ease Into Miami Open Last 16

Roger Federer and top-seeded countryman Stan Wawrinka eased into the fourth round of the Miami Open.

Former world number one and 18-time grand-slam champion Federer accounted for Juan Martin del Potro in straight sets on Monday.

Fellow Swiss Wawrinka also made light work of Malek Jaziri at the ATP 1000 tournament.

Nick Kyrgios overcame big-serving Croatian, while David Goffin ousted Diego Schwartzman.

FEDERER CONTINUES FINE 2017

There is just no stopping Federer after the Australian Open titleholder saw off Del Potro 6-3 6-4.

Federer needed just an hour, 23 minutes to seal his spot in the round of 16.

The fifth seed has only lost once so far in the calendar year - boasting a 15-1 record after taking out the BNP Paribas Open last week.

Next up is 14th seed Roberto Bautista Agut, who rallied to beat Sam Querrey 3-6 6-2 6-3.

STAN THE MAN ROLLS ON

Wawrinka was a class above Jaziri, triumphing 6-3 6-4.

The reigning US Open champion - who lost to Federer in the final at Indian Wells - faced six break points but saved them all as he moved into the next round.

Awaiting Wawrinka in the last 16 is Alexander Zverev after the 16th seed saved three match points t prevail 6-7 (5-7) 7-6 (9-7) 7-6 (7-5) over John Isner.

GOFFIN, KYRGIOS ADVANCE

Belgian eighth seed Goffin survived to beat Diego Schwartzman 4-6 6-3 7-5, while Kyrgios trumped Karlovic 6-4 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (7-2).

Tomas Berdych accounted for Gilles Muller 6-3 6-4 and Borna Coric lost 6-4 2-6 7-6 (7-3) against Adrian Mannarino.