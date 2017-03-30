Rafael Nadal Outclasses Jack Sock In Miami

Rafael Nadal cruised past Jack Sock and into the Miami Open semi-finals on Wednesday.

The Spanish 14-time grand-slam champion produced a solid performance to record a 6-2 6-3 victory in the last-eight clash at the ATP 1000 event.

Nadal, four times a runner-up in Miami, was in decent form to make it three wins in as many meetings with Sock.

Sock, who held an 18-3 win-loss record this year heading into the clash, showed glimpses of his good form.

But the American 13th seed was punished for a slow start, then missed his chances after going up a break in the second set.

Nadal was good enough to advance to the semi-finals, where Italian Fabio Fognini – a player he has beaten in seven of their 10 matches – awaits.

Sock made a slow start and his early sloppiness was punished as Nadal raced out to a 3-0 lead.

In no time, the first set was over, but – as he needed to – the American made a much better start to the second.

Sock won eight of the first 10 points, consolidating a break of serve with a love hold.

But after Sock wasted four break points in the third game, Nadal took control by winning five of the final six games.