Novak Djokovic Outclasses Aljaz Bedene In Straight-Sets Win

Novak Djokovic outclassed Aljaz Bedene at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, progressing to the third round with a 7-6 (7-2) 6-2 victory.

The world number two, a four-time champion in Rome, maintained his 100 per cent record against Bedene with a third straight-sets win against the 27-year-old.

After a tight, competitive start, Djokovic's quality proved too much for the Slovenian-born qualifier and he moved into the next round in comfortable fashion.

The Serbian served first and was unable to hold but, despite a stumble causing him to change racket in game two, he hit straight back to take the early pressure off.

Look who stopped by to join me and the boys for a training session in Roma! @OfficialGoran 🎾 pic.twitter.com/zypFNRJOoo — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) May 15, 2017

Djokovic had to stave off a break point in game seven and proved ruthless in the tie-break, charging into a 5-0 lead before Bedene found the net with a forehand to give his opponent the opening set.

The 13-time major winner did not suffer a wobble at the start of the second and went 4-1 up when Bedene failed with a drop-shot attempt after fighting off three break points.

Djokovic completed what ended up being a routine victory, though he needed four match points in order to wrap it up.