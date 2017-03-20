No 'Concrete Date' For Petra Kvitova WTA Tour Return

Petra Kvitova still has no "concrete date" for a return to the WTA Tour, but has been using her racquet hand following the knife attack she suffered in December.

The Czech, a two-time Wimbledon champion, required surgery following a shocking incident in which she was attacked by an intruder.

Kvitova was able to move fingers on her left hand again shortly before Christmas and she has been using her hand for "daily activities".

Initially, it was thought that Kvitova would miss six months of action, but it remains unclear if that will be the case.

"Petra's recovery is continuing as planned, but everything is up in the air as to her return," her spokesman Karel Tejkal told AFP.

"Petra uses her hand without problem for daily activities. Of course, the hand is weakened but at first glance you can't see that she was injured," he added.

"But at the moment no-one can give a concrete date."