Jo-Wilfried Tsonga Ends Dan Evans Surprise Run At Australia Open

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga ended Dan Evans' surprise Australian Open run by coming from a set down to reach the quarter-finals.

Tsonga will face US Open champion Stan Wawrinka in the last eight after seeing off surprise package Evans 6-7 (4-7) 6-2 6-4 6-4 at Hisense Arena on Sunday.

Evans was in uncharted territory at a grand slam after shocking Marin Cilic and Bernard Tomic, but the unseeded Englishman came unstuck against the powerful Tsonga.

Tsonga, a runner-up in Melbourne nine years ago, raised his game after losing a first-set tie-break and broke four times to move into the last eight.

The 12th seed racked up 17 aces and unleashed some thunderous forehand winners after Evans had made an encouraging start, with his positive approach of coming into the net paying off.

Tsonga saved all four break points and served out the match to love as Evans was left to rue making 42 unforced errors and double-faulting 11 times, but bowing out with his head held high.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Tsonga [12] bt Evans 6-7 [4-7] 6-2 6-4 6-4

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Tsonga – 59/29

Evans – 43/42

ACES

Tsonga – 17

Evans – 8

BREAK POINTS WON

Tsonga – 4/14

Evans – 0/4

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Tsonga – 66

Evans – 70

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Tsonga – 81/61

Evans – 73/37

TOTAL POINTS

Tsonga – 145

Evans – 120