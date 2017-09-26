OMNISPORT

Garbine Muguruza beat Lesia Tsurenko to reach the third round of the Wuhan Open despite being troubled by a thigh problem.

World number one Muguruza took a timeout during the first set to receive treatment to her left leg, but was able to wrap up a 6-4 6-4 victory on Tuesday.

The Wimbledon champion, striving to hold on to top spot in the rankings, had her thigh heavily strapped and that appeared to do the trick as she set up a meeting with qualifier Magda Linette.

Muguruza was thrashed by Caroline Wozniacki at the semi-final stage of the Tokyo Open last week, but put that behind her with a powerful display against an opponent who beat her at the 2015 Rogers Cup in their only previous encounter.

The Spaniard made an ominous start, winning the first four games, yet Tsurenko hit back to reduce the deficit to 4-3 and saved a set point before the favourite served out to love.

Muguruza did not appear to be moving freely and Tsurenko required treatment to her hand in a second set which the two-time grand slam winner led 2-1 after breaking the world number 50.

Tsurenko clung on, saving two match points before the 2015 runner-up finished off the job to move into the last 16 with a blistering serve which the Ukrainian was unable to return at full stretch.

