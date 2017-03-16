Classy Roger Federer Too Good For Rafael Nadal As Novak Djokovic's Run Also Ends

Roger Federer was in scintillating form in a thrashing of Rafael Nadal as Novak Djokovic's winning run at the BNP Paribas Open came to an end.

Federer produced a stunning display to make it three straight wins over Nadal for the first time in his career with a 6-2 6-3 victory at Indian Wells.

Awaiting him in the quarter-finals is Nick Kyrgios, who ended Djokovic's 19-match streak at the event with a straight-sets win.

Meanwhile, Stan Wawrinka survived a scare, Kei Nishikori cruised through and Jack Sock also reached the last eight.

FEDERER TAKES CENTRE STAGE

Federer was at his brilliant best in a resounding win over Nadal, who was powerless to stop the Swiss maestro.

Converting four of five break points, four-time champion Federer needed just 68 minutes to crush Nadal and reach the quarter-finals.

Federer owned the baseline, taking control from the outset to push Nadal around at will.

KYRGIOS BEATS DJOKOVIC AGAIN

Kyrgios is enjoying a brilliant year and it continued, securing back-to-back wins over Djokovic with a 6-4 7-6 (7-3) success.

The Australian 15th seed served well, sending down 14 aces, winning 86 per cent of first-serve points and not facing a break point.

Kyrgios holds a 10-3 win-loss record this year, and beat Federer in their only previous meeting.

NISHIKORI, WAWRINKA THROUGH

While the Federer-Kyrgios quarter-final will take centre stage, Nishikori and Wawrinka also advanced.

Nishikori cruised past Donald Young 6-2 6-4 and will meet Sock, who edged Malek Jaziri 4-6 7-6 (7-1) 7-5.

Wawrinka twice came from a break down in the third set before getting past lucky loser Yoshihito Nishioka 3-6 6-3 7-6 (7-4).

Next up for Wawrinka is Dominic Thiem, who eased past Gael Monfils 6-3 6-2.

Pablo Carreno Busta beat qualifier Dusan Lajovic 6-4 7-6 (7-5) and will meet Pablo Cuevas, who upset David Goffin 6-3 3-6 6-3, in a last-eight clash.