Tennis
Cagla Buyukakcay Begins Istanbul Defense In Style

A 6-2 6-1 victory sent Buyukakcay on course for a clash with second seed Timea Babos, who was a 6-3 6-2 winner over Conny Perrin.

Cagla Buyukakcay launched the defence of her Istanbul Cup crown in style with a dominant triumph over Maryna Zanevska.

Buyukakcay's win at the same tournament last year saw her become the first Turkish woman to secure a WTA title, and Zanevska was powerless to stop her in Wednesday's first-round meeting.

Number one seed Elina Svitolina had a far more testing outing in a see-saw contest with qualifier Viktoria Kamenskaya, eventually prevailing 6-4 0-6 6-1.

In the two second-round matches, Irina-Camelia Begu and Dayana Yastremska progressed at the expense of Kirsten Flipkens and Anna Kalinskaya respectively.

Elsewhere in the remaining opening-round encounters, there were wins for sixth seed Elise Mertens, qualifier Alexandra Cadantu, Ayla Aksu and Sorana Cirstea.
