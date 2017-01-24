Boris Becker Willing to Work With Novak Djokovic Again

OMNISPORT

Boris Becker has not ruled out coaching Novak Djokovic again less than a week after criticising the 12-time grand slam champion following his shock early exit at the Australian Open.

Becker and the world number two split by mutual consent last month after a hugely successful three-year partnership.

Six-time major champion Becker accused defending champion Djokovic of lacking fight and being too defensive in his stunning defeat to Denis Istomin in the second round in Melbourne last week.

But Becker said the pair have not fallen out and the German has not dismissed the possibility of a reunion somewhere along the line.

Becker told Eurosport: "I have high hopes for Novak. He just has to re-focus,

"Would I go back and coach him? I'll always be a friend and I'll always be in his corner. We are on very good terms. I don't know, let's see what happens.

"I learnt a lot from my time coaching Novak. I used to think I knew how tennis was played today. I didn't know before I worked with Novak.

"I think it's a whole different experience and I'm very grateful for it. Let's see what the future brings."

Djokovic has not been at the peak of his powers since ending his wait for a first French Open title last June and Becker said the Serbian's slump is understandable.

"You have to prioritise tennis again and I hope he does," said the 49-year-old.

"People don't realise what it takes to win one grand slam. Imagine he won four in a row, he was the holder of the real grand slam.

"A lifelong dream was fulfilled. Of course the bubble burst. Of course your mind goes off course. Of course his family wants him back. He's a human being with a big heart.

"He's a strong player and of course the motivation goes a little bit. To get it back you have to go back to the practice court and it's not easy when you've been on top here."