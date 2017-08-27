Bautista Agut Secures Winston-Salem Open Crown

OMNISPORT

Roberto Bautista Agut clinched his sixth ATP World Tour title with a straight-sets win over Damir Dzumhur in the Winston-Salem Open final.

Bautista Agut, the top seed at the ATP 250 event, claimed the title without dropping a set in North Carolina, proving too good for Dzumhur 6-4 6-4 in Saturday's decider.

The success marked the Spaniard's second tournament win of 2017, making it back-to-back years in which he has won at least two events.

For Dzumhur, the run to the final was the first time he had reached a decider at ATP World Tour level.

Last year's runner-up, Bautista Agut broke twice in the opening set, the second occasion seeing him clinch it in the 10th game.

He twice gave up a break advantage in the second set, but another break in the 10th game sealed his win.