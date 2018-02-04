Babos Wins Taiwan Open Title

Timea Babos secured her third WTA Tour title with a straight-sets win over Kateryna Kozlova in the Taiwan Open final on Sunday.

The Hungarian fourth seed claimed a 7-5 6-1 victory over Ukraine's Kozlova in Taipei.

Babos – fresh off winning the doubles at the Australian Open – served 12 aces and managed to break serve five times, winning in one hour and 24 minutes.

It marked the third WTA Tour singles title of Babos' career and first since February last year.

Kozlova, 23, enjoyed a fine run to the final, including a victory over Sabine Lisicki in the semis.