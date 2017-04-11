Argentina Face Kazakhstan In Davis Cup Play-Offs
Reigning champions Argentina will bid to preserve their World Group status when they host Kazakhstan in a Davis Cup play-off in September.
Argentina overcame Croatia to win last season's competition, but were beaten 3-2 by Italy in the opening round of the 2017 event, with Juan Martin del Potro and Federico Delbonis – key members of the title-winning team – both absent.
Croatia also face a fight for survival and have been draw to face Colombia in South America, while Switzerland host Belarus and Netherlands welcome the Czech Republic.
Japan and Canada, who suffered from the withdrawal of Kei Nishikori and Milos Raonic respectively, face Brazil and Russia in their play-off matches.
The play-offs will take place from September 15 to 17.
Draw in full:
Argentina v Kazakhstan
Colombia v Croatia
Switzerland v Belarus
Netherlands v Czech Republic
Portugal v Germany
Japan v Brazil
Hungary v Russia
Canada v India