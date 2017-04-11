Argentina Face Kazakhstan In Davis Cup Play-Offs

Reigning champions Argentina will bid to preserve their World Group status when they host Kazakhstan in a Davis Cup play-off in September.

Argentina overcame Croatia to win last season's competition, but were beaten 3-2 by Italy in the opening round of the 2017 event, with Juan Martin del Potro and Federico Delbonis – key members of the title-winning team – both absent.

Croatia also face a fight for survival and have been draw to face Colombia in South America, while Switzerland host Belarus and Netherlands welcome the Czech Republic.

Kazakhstan 🇰🇿 & Argentina 🇦🇷 have met just once in #DavisCup, in the 2011 quarterfinals when Del Potro and Monaco led Argentina to a 5-0 win pic.twitter.com/A29T8IQLPP — Davis Cup (@DavisCup) April 11, 2017

Japan and Canada, who suffered from the withdrawal of Kei Nishikori and Milos Raonic respectively, face Brazil and Russia in their play-off matches.

The play-offs will take place from September 15 to 17.

Draw in full:

Argentina v Kazakhstan

Colombia v Croatia

Switzerland v Belarus

Netherlands v Czech Republic

Portugal v Germany

Japan v Brazil

Hungary v Russia

Canada v India