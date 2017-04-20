Tennis
Getty Images

Angelique Kerber, Caroline Wozniacki Congratulate Mother-To-Be Serena Williams

Williams appeared to initially announce her pregnancy via a Snapchat post on Wednesday.

Angelique Kerber has wished Serena Williams "health and happiness for the best journey in the world" after it was confirmed the 23-time grand slam champion is expecting her first child and will miss the rest of the 2017 season.

Williams appeared to initially announce her pregnancy via a Snapchat post on Wednesday, which saw a picture of the American accompanied by the caption "20 weeks".

The post was soon deleted, but Williams' publicist duly confirmed to the WTA that the 35-year-old is expecting a baby "this fall" and intends to return to competitive action in 2018.

In a message on her official Twitter account on Thursday, Kerber congratulated her rival at the top of the rankings.

"@serenawilliams !! You will be such an amazing mother and I wish you and your family health and happiness for the best journey in the world," wrote Kerber.

Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki, a close friend of Williams, also welcomed the news.

"'Auntie Caro' sounds pretty good to me," the Dane wrote on Twitter. "Everyone around me getting pregnant! What a beautiful time."

Andy Roddick added: "There's gonna be a baby GOAT [Greatest of all Time] ... We are so happy, and we know @serenawilliams will be a great mother."

WTA CEO Steve Simon offered his congratulations in a statement that read: "We're excited for Serena. This is wonderful news and we wish her the very best.

"We'll look forward to seeing her when she's back competing again."

 
Previous Serena Williams Puts Pregnancy Speculation to Rest
Read
Serena Williams Puts Pregnancy Speculation to Rest
Next