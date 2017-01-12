Andy Murray Promises To Play Aegon Championships Every Year Until Retirement

OMNISPORT

World number one Andy Murray has committed to playing the Aegon Championships for the remainder of his career.

A five-time winner of the ATP tournament at The Queen's Club, having won last year's title, Murray will continue to be a regular at the pre-Wimbledon warm-up event.

The 29-year-old Brit and three-time grand-slam champion, who is gearing up for next week's Australian Open, said: "I've always loved playing the event and I'm really happy to know that I will play at Queen's until the end of my career.

"My first ATP World Tour match-win came at Queen's in 2005, so for it to become the most successful tournament of my career is a great feeling.

"Looking at the names that have won the tournament four times - some of the best players ever - winning it five times means a lot to me."