Andy Murray Promises To Play Aegon Championships Every Year Until Retirement
The world number one will continue to be a regular at the pre-Wimbledon warm-up event, which he has won five times.
OMNISPORT
World number one Andy Murray has committed to playing the Aegon Championships for the remainder of his career.
A five-time winner of the ATP tournament at The Queen's Club, having won last year's title, Murray will continue to be a regular at the pre-Wimbledon warm-up event.
The 29-year-old Brit and three-time grand-slam champion, who is gearing up for next week's Australian Open, said: "I've always loved playing the event and I'm really happy to know that I will play at Queen's until the end of my career.
"My first ATP World Tour match-win came at Queen's in 2005, so for it to become the most successful tournament of my career is a great feeling.
"Looking at the names that have won the tournament four times - some of the best players ever - winning it five times means a lot to me."