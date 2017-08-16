Sports Burst – The NASCAR Clasico

By Tim Stannard

1) Real Madrid and Barca set for rapid rematch

Most Clasicos tend to have a theme.

The one with the ‘Manita’. The one with Ronaldo putting his finger to his lips. The one with the late goal from Messi. And most recently of all the one where Ronaldo scored a sizzler and shoved a ref. What will Wednesday’s be? Brilliant probably, for the best sporting rivalry on the planet that is football’s equivalent of 50 cars burning around a Tennessee track at 200 miles-an-hour.

The trouble is that we are all still digesting Sunday’s Spanish Super Cup first-leg humdinger and perhaps not ready for another course. Coach Zidane, for one, has made headlines by protesting Cristiano Ronaldo’s ban for giving the ref a shove, implying some dark arts conspiracies. The Spanish FA have confirmed that a fine could be possible for the Frenchman.

With Barcelona 3-1 down in the tie and expecting a tough night at the Santaigo Bernabeu, poor Ernesto Valverde – who must be regretting taking the Barca job already – is facing the game without Andres Iniesta, a footballer who could have added a bit of zip to a downhearted team.

How to deal with that absence and also what to do with Gerard Deulofeu, who clearly is not going to be in Leo Messi and Luis Suarez’s tactical plans this season, is another question for the 11PM local time match that is scheduled so late in Spain that it starts on Wednesday and finishes on Thursday.

2) Celtic look for new rock bottom to hit

The Champions League is taking care of a bit of business as well on Wednesday for those poor teams who ‘qualified’ last season, had the parties, but are now facing the reality of the actually qualifying.

Liverpool were the big winners on Tuesday’s with a 2-1 victory at Hoffenheim. Wednesday’s doozy of a game features Napoli hosting Nice – two teams with fine, fine seasons last year and who play some very fancy football.

Celtic face another potential disaster against Astana, whilst Sevilla are facing Istanbul Basaksehir, just one of the many teams you can catch on beIN SPORTS, the proud new home of the Turkish Super Lig.

3) Juventus make move for Matuidi

TRANSFER TRACKER! Part One.

A load of deals are being done on Wednesday. Perhaps the biggest is PSG starting to shift some players and bring in some revenue. Blaise Matuidi is a huge move in Europe, with the French international midfielder heading to Juventus, just to depress the other Serie A title-chasers. A fee of around $23 million has been agreed, which will pay Neymar’s salary for the day.

Carlos Bacca has officially joined Villarreal after a very indifferent spell with Milan. The Colombian will be looking to reproduce the golden days of his career in La Liga with Sevilla, at a club that looks a solid top-five back in the new campaign.

4) Jese heads off to Stoke after PSG push-out

TRANSFER TRACKER! Part 2

A peculiar year for Jese Rodriguez continues. A move from Real Madrid to PSG, then a loan at Las Palmas and now Stoke City, where he can join other ‘didn’t he used to play for…?’ players such as Bojan Krkic and Ibrahim Afellay.

Grateful for the opportunity @stokecity to compete in the @premierleague I'm sure its going to be a great experience in my life 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/YqxBBPATLr — JeseRodriguez10 (@JeseRodriguez10) August 16, 2017

Add Joselu to that list. The former Real Madrid striker is leaving Stoke City to join Newcastle United.

Everton have finally bagged a footballer that the club has been chasing all summer. The deal that takes Icelandic playmaker, Gylfi Sigurdsson, could be enough to lift Everton from seventh to…sixth. Heady stuff.

