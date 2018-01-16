Sports Burst – Ronaldo Roulette

By Tim Stannard

1) Reports of Real Madrid cooling over Cristiano concept

Taken as individual stories, it is not easy to get fully onboard with either and settle down in a seat for trip to Truth City. But combine the two and there is definitely a whiff in the air that not all is well on the institutional front with Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as out on the pitch.

The Real Madrid tea leaves from last summer onwards have it that CR7 would like another contract deal to see him paid more than both Neymar and Leo Messi, seeing as he is the current Ballon d’Or winner and still one of the most marketable sports figures on the planet. But a rapidly declining goal-scoring rate has seen Ronaldo’s stock falling faster than a bouillon cube chucked off the Empire State Building.

"Don't worry, they'll applaud again, it is what they have left."@Cristiano's sister posts lengthy, heartfelt message in defence of the striker.



👏



🗣 https://t.co/NWNpToxy1p pic.twitter.com/gMPl3KszDL — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) January 16, 2018

Tuesday’s Marca is reporting that Real Madrid have cooled on the idea of renegotiating a deal struck in November 2016 while AS and the Portuguese press says that Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez, will listen to any offers coming in for the 32-year-old who has a deal with the Bernabeu club until 2021.

Should Cristiano Ronaldo’s time be at end at Real Madrid, then MLS, the Chinese Super League and even Manchester United are thought to be possible destinations. Find out what former MLS MVP, Carlos Ruiz, predicts for CR7 on Tuesday’s edition of the XTRA from 7PM ET / 4PM PT.

2) Madrid line up Icardi as Mourinho waits on Alexis

And that all links nicely into TRANSFER TRACKER!

Threading a few multi-dimensional lines here and one of the recruits that could be brought in to replace Ronaldo next summer is Inter’s Mauro Icardi. That’s the theory from Corriere dello Sport who enthuse that Madrid would trigger the footballer’s $135million buy-out clause.

Elsewhere, an enigmatic Jose Mourinho said on Monday night that he was relaxed over the prospect of picking up Alexis Sanchez who is approaching going to training with Arsenal like a cat facing an imminent bath.

As for Arsenal, and the Gunners continue to be linked with Borussia Dortmund striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Bordeaux midfielder, Malcom. It isn’t clear whether the Brazilian will be played out wide or be Malcom in the middle.

Nobody quite knows what's going to happen with Alexis Sanchez. pic.twitter.com/vA3lDuxa52 — Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 16, 2018

Finally, Liverpool keeper Simon Mignolet has revealed that he is considering leaving Liverpool after the Belgian was told by Jurgen Klopp that he was no longer first choice for the Anfield club. "This situation cannot take too long, which is clear. I cannot lose any more time.

Get even more transfer goodness by heading to the beIN SPORTS Facebook page at 1PM ET / 10AM PT for an XTRA Social live show with the hottest topics of the day.

3) Top four frenzy in Ligue Un

Real, ball-kicking actual football is taking place on Tuesday.

Of course, beIN SPORTS is at the heart of the action. And zut-alors-with-a-croissant, Ligue Un is busting out with some whoppers. The wonderful-to-watch Marseille are hosting a stubborn Strasbourg side live at 1PM ET / 10AM PT and looking to close down Monaco in second spot, just a single point away. And by happy coincidence, the Monte Carlo outfit are in action straight after with a local billionaire derby against Nice at 3PM ET / 12PM PT.

🔜 The @orangevelodrome​ will awaken once more this evening, ready to welcome its passionate crowd for the return of L1 football. pic.twitter.com/S8GDHyR3HS — Olympique Marseille (@OM_English) January 16, 2018

It’s an FA Cup day in England with some 3rd round replays with Leicester City and West Ham looking to avoid falling out of the competition against lower league opposition. Once again, XTRA has you covered with the best of the action from around the world at 7PM ET / 4PM PT.

4) Djokovic eases through down under

Tennis time!

Day two of the Australian Open down under saw the return of Novak Djokovic, who had a comfortable three sets win over Donald Young to complete a terrible start to the tournament for American players. Roger Federer had an easy time of it too, to move into the second round.

Maria Sharapova made her debut in her first Grand Slam tournament appearance since returning from her drugs ban. And the Russian prevailed with a straight-set win over Germany's Tatjana Maria.

WHAT IS SPORTS BURST?

The life philosophy of Sports Burst is that if you are not upsetting someone, then you are not trying hard enough. Sports Burst is a daily trawl and troll through the morning's sports news to bring you fact-nuggets to make you both smile and swear. Hopefully at the same time.