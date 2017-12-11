Sports Burst – PSG’s Headbanging Horror

By Tim Stannard

1) Champions League draw offers nightmare for PSG

Thump...thump...thump...

Thump…

THUMP!

No, not another Manchester United against Manchester City post-match brawl - more on that later - but Unai Emery banging his head on his PSG office desk after hearing the results of the Champions League draw for the Last 16 on Monday.

The one sporting area that Coach Unai really, really, really needs to deliver this season to keep his job beyond the summer is the Champions League, with a semifinal spot a bare minimum. Neymar and Kylian Mbappe were not brought in for hundreds of millions just for the French club to 'pull an Arsenal' and fall at the first knockout hurdle.

The round of 16 #UCLdraw has been made 😍



Backing your team to progress? pic.twitter.com/v7I6dSq7Tc — ★ #UCLdraw ★ (@ChampionsLeague) December 11, 2017

But that could happen, as PSG have been drawn against Real Madrid, a team that has some pedigree in the tournament, it's fair to say. Then again, Madrid - currently in Abu Dhabi - may not be entirely happy with the draw either having seen what the old PSG are capable of with the hammering of Barcelona last season.

Basically, the stakes are higher than an order of filet mignon at the top of the Eiffel Tower. Head to beIN SPORTS USA Facebook live page at 1PM ET / 10AM PT for a special look at the draw.

2) City take low road as Barcelona face Stamford Bridge battle

Barcelona won't exactly be doing cartwheels either with the Camp Nou club being drawn against Chelsea, with the first leg at Stamford Bridge. However, one big factor could be in the La Liga club's advantage with Ousmane Dembele back in the ranks after injury.

The happier - but cautious in public - clubs will be Manchester City who have drawn Basel and Bayern Munich who have Besiktas – reward for the Germans coming second in their Champions League group. The confused will be Juventus and Tottenham who are paired off, Porto and Liverpool, Shakhtar and Roma as well as Sevilla and Manchester United, the remainder of the pairings. The Champions League returns in the middle of February.

CHELSEA-BARÇA @ChampionsLeague Round of 16 dates & times:



1st LEG: February 20, Stamford Bridge

2nd LEG: March 14, Camp Noupic.twitter.com/aV624Taf0M — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 11, 2017

Tune into a special edition of the Locker Room where our experts make their picks and predictions for the last 16 – from 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT.

3) Milan continue Champions League spot chase

But that wasn’t the only ball-picking based excitement to come out of Europe this morning. Oh no. The Europa League final 32 was also drawn, a roster of clubs including some European big cheeses…and Milan.

#UELdraw

We're going to face @Ludogorets1945 in the UEFA Europa League Round of 32!

Nei sedicesimi di Europa League sfideremo il Ludogorets! pic.twitter.com/dTmMjWD6k2 — AC Milan (@acmilan) December 11, 2017

The Serie A side have landed Bulgarian outfit, Ludogorets. Fellow Italian sides are involved in juicier ties with Napoli taking on RB Leipzig in a battle of third-paced dropouts. Atalanta will be up against Borussia Dortmund and their brand-new boss. Arsenal are at Ostersunds (from Sweden) while Lyon have Villarreal. All in all...the Europa League is officially bags of fun this year, so get with the program Daddy-o.

4) Real Madrid chase a keeper of a keeper in Kepa

So much to cover…so little time. So here goes. Real Madrid are odds on to sign Kepa who’s a real keeper of a keeper from Athletic this winter. Manchester police are listening out for any reports of a giant United v City fist-flying bust up after Sunday’s derby.

Romelu Lukaku reportedly threw a bottle of milk in the tunnel as Man City and United players clashed after the game...



But it missed the target and hit Jose Mourinho instead. 😂 pic.twitter.com/PbnVDaKLiG — Football Trolls (@Footballltrolls) December 11, 2017

Milan CEO, Marco Fassone, has admitted that the club will have trouble meeting UEFA’s Financial Fair Play conditions, and yes it did sign too many players last summer.

And there are some games today! Over on beIN SPORTS at 3PM ET / 12PM PT it’s Lazio v Torino with Rome outfit hoping to take advantage of all the other title rivals managing goalless draws this weekend. Espanyol versus Girona on beIN SPORTS ESPANYOL at the same time, if something Spanish is your taste. Catch all the best action and reaction on the XTRA at 7PM ET / 4PM PT.

WHAT IS SPORTS BURST?

The life philosophy of Sports Burst is that if you are not upsetting someone, then you are not trying hard enough. SB is a daily trawl and troll through the morning's sports news to bring you fact-nuggets to make you both smile and swear. Hopefully at the same time.