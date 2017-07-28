Sports Burst - Ne-exit On The Brink

By Tim Stannard

1) Neymar departure looks after training ground bust-up

DRAMA! SOUND THE ALARMS!

Ne-exit™ seems to be a tiny bit closer! Or not! Who know! But let’s run with it anyway. Grainy footage from Thursday’s Barcelona training session in Miami ahead of Saturday’s friendly dust-up with Real Madrid. Indeed, the footage was of a dust-up between Neymar and new teammate Nelson Semedo over a training tussle that ended up with the Brazilian STORMING (walking) off the training pitch and FIRING (kicking) a ball in frustration. Boom!

Images show Neymar storming out of training after clashing with Nelson Semedo.



What's going on at Barcelona?

👇👇👇https://t.co/ShAX3cAmH0 pic.twitter.com/1CJwpRTsid — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) July 28, 2017

The other evidence in the Ne-exit™ camp are Barcelona president, Josep Bartomeu, admitting forlornly that it is players who decide whether they leave a club or not and a promotional event for Neymar in China being cancelled.

2) Alexis Sanchez to call in sick for Arsenal duty

Alexis Sanchez has pulled the modern equivalent of ringing the office with a fake husky force for a sick day.

The want-away Arsenal striker looks like he is set to miss his first day of training with the EPL outfit on Sunday after posting an Instagram post of the footballer looking very poorly indeed. The footballer was even wearing a scarf, the poor, poor bunny. ‘Flu, apparently. Heck, even a cute dog was roped in for effect.

The striker has just one year left on a deal at Arsenal and has reportedly being using this to lure other clubs to buy him at a knock-down salary but with huge wages. So far, this cunning plan has not worked.

Enfermo 😢🌡💉🤒🤧 sick 🤒🤒🤒🤒🤒 A post shared by Alexis Sanchez (@alexis_officia1) on Jul 27, 2017 at 6:33pm PDT

3) Agent blasts Bale-out stories

There has to be some sympathy for Gareth Bale. And not for the need for the man-bun.

The footballer has not given a single indication of wanting to leave Real Madrid like some of his teammates – looking at you here, Mr CR7 – but there have been persistent rumors of a move to Manchester United. Again.

To be fair, those rumors were not helped when Jose Mourinho was overheard telling Bale that his problem was that he never spoke to anyone about anything.

On Friday, the Bale camp had had quite enough with the footballer’s agent, Jonathan Barnett, complaining that "it's a ridiculous, stupid story," that the Welshman was unhappy at having to compete with Isco and maybe even Kylian Mbappe.