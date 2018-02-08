Sports Burst – Isco in Madrid’s Hazard Lights

By Tim Stannard

1) Isco out and Hazard in for Real Madrid

So, that’s why Isco is not being picked for Real Madrid much these days.

It’s all part of a Coach Zizou conspiracy to exile the Spanish international and bring in a certain world class Belgian who could be an upgrade on the ‘bearded beauty’ – although Ray Hudson would disagree until the end of time with that contention.

That Belgian is Eden Hazard, a footballer who idolizes Zidane and who is stuck at a Chelsea club that is currently going nowhere fast – backwards in fact.

Real Madrid to Eden Hazard pic.twitter.com/Ll6OPaCNxa — GB Graphic (@GB_Graphic) February 5, 2018

Spanish sports daily, AS, is musing on Thursday that Eden Hazard is a Real Madrid target with Isco being sent out into the wilderness, in the same manner as James Rodriguez, another midfielder the Madrid manager does not seem to fancy too much.

Across the Spanish media pond and Robert Lewandowski is a footballer that Marca are focusing on and reporting that the Bayern Munich striker is still desperate to play for the Santiago Bernabeu club, although actual hard evidence is lacking. But that should never be a barrier to a series of stories predicting a huge summer of turnover at Real Madrid after a spell in the transfer window doldrums.

Ray Hudson will begin a case for Isco’s defense on the XTRA Social – just head to our Facebook page at 1PM ET / 10AM PT to watch the fireworks go off.

2) Luis Suarez on red alert in Copa del Rey clash

If Luis Suarez plays his cards right on Thursday, the Uruguayan might well have a little extra prep time for the 2018 World Cup. All that is needed is a bit of violent conduct or a few choice words to a referee – something the Barcelona forward is more than capable of producing if required.

Suarez is in action for Barcelona in Thursday’s Copa del Rey semifinal second leg against Valencia and if the footballer picks up a yellow and Barca go through then Suarez will miss the final. Again. Yep, fiery Luis was suspended for last year’s final as well.

The Uruguayan has been speaking ahead of a match where Barcelona hold a 1-0 advantage and says the he fully understands Gerard Pique taking umbrage with the Espanyol fans last weekend in the Catalan derby. “If you cross the line and target his children, his reaction is understandable," opined the pugilistic player. Tune into beIN SPORTS at 3:25PM ET / 12:25PM for Valencia against Barcelona. Not to be missed.

3) Wenger claims English produce best divers

Sports Burst always knew that Arsene Wenger was a man of principle. The Arsenal boss was speaking on the hot topic of diving on Thursday – something that VAR doesn’t seem to be doing anything to eliminate – and the Emirates boss claimed that English players are now mastered the arts after spending decades grumbling about dastardly foreign types polluting the beautiful game.

But Wenger also claimed that “we have to get diving out of the game.” To be fair, the Frenchman did his part by moving Alexis Sanchez onto Manchester United.

Wenger was speaking ahead of what is set to be another testy North London derby against Tottenham as Arsenal continues its battle for the Fourth-placed Cup, in a game that David Ospina might well play. Fancy that!

4) Winter Olympics ready to launch

Positive stories about major sporting events simply don’t move the clicks.

And, so it goes with the Winter Olympics set to get underway in a matter of hours in South Korea – it’s too cold, not enough snow, everyone has the norovirus, drug cheat Russians might be allowed back into the competition after winning a legal case and the Games might be interrupted briefly by thermo-nuclear war. Especially if there is any dubious judging against an American ice dancer.

Aside from that, it’s time to marvel at literally the toughest human being on the planet, Lindsey Vonn hurtling down an ice sheet at 100-miles-an-hour and lunatics launching themselves down tracks of doom on breakfast trays. Long live the Winter Olympics.

WHAT IS SPORTS BURST?

The life philosophy of Sports Burst is that if you are not upsetting someone, then you are not trying hard enough. Sports Burst is a daily trawl and troll through the morning's sports news to bring you fact-nuggets to make you both smile and swear. Hopefully at the same time.