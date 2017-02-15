Sports Burst – Is Barça On Its Last Legs?

By Tim Stannard

1) Barca press cry disaster after Valentine’s Day dumping

Think of Barcelona as the faithful family dog that has given 10 years of loyal, joyful service but now has the odd 'accident' on the carpet. It's a good way to assess Tuesday's Champions League implosion against PSG.

Did football's Fido eat something dodgy found under the sofa? Are its back legs wobbling with unpredictable bowels but it still good for a few more years? Does Fido need a new owner to take care of it properly? Or is time for a visit to the 'farm' in the country?

Haven't seen Messi and Neymar look that confused since they were presented with a Tax return form. pic.twitter.com/20NuOXWcjQ — Paddy Power (@paddypower) February 15, 2017

Those will be the discussions both in the freaked-out Barcelona media over the next few days and also on beIN SPORTS as the tea-leaves of That Night in Paris are sifted through. The reaction in Wednesday's press was stunned panic with 'Mundo Deportivo' yelling a Trump-esque ‘Disaster!’ and 'Sport' crying ‘This is not Barca.

Portadas europeas de la debacle del Barça en París https://t.co/WrvO9oAVJM — Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) February 15, 2017

Tune into the XTRA at 7PM ET / 4PM PT followed by the Locker Room as the channel's vet techs give the owners some good or bad news that could see the tissues being brought out.

2) Madrid face madness of Maradona and Napoli

The one set of fans who will be privately enjoying Barcelona troubled evening but too wary to jump for joy in public are Real Madrid’s. That's because something similar could be in store against a flamboyant Napoli with Maradona in tow in the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night in the team’s own Champions League clash.

With opposition coach, Maurizio Sarri, promising to play the same all-attack, gung-ho way – “madness” says the manager himself - the match could end up either a masterstroke of Serie A sizzling football or a naïve disaster that a solid Madrid will lap up.

Either way, Coach Zizou warns that his team are going to suffer every minute. The Frenchman will be hoping that is not the case with Cristiano Ronaldo who has not scored in the Champions League for a whopping 433 minutes. Chances a set to be a plenty in Madrid, and the good people can catch that game live on beIN SPORTS from 2:45PM ET / 11:45AM PT.

3) Arsenal look to avoid history repeating. Again.

Now Sports Burst loves the obvious, lazy joke and Arsenal tend to fit that bill every time the side plays in the Champions League.

In theory, a double-header against Bayern Munich in the Champions League looks like the same old story for the Gunners with the English outfit having fallen at the same last-16 hurdle six years in a row. Twice against Bayern, as it happens.

But maybe a sluggish, aging Bayern is going to run aground in the Allianz Arena against a bounding Arsenal team that might actually be prepared for a game for once? "We want to perform well, take responsibility and secure a positive result," boomed goalkeeper, David Ospina. Those highlights and reaction will also be on the XTRA from 7PM ET / 4PM PT.

4) Griezmann put off by wet weather from EPL move

Antoine Griezmann’s move to Manchester United looked all but inevitable this summer, but images of the likes of Chelsea playing Burnley in sideways sleet from last weekend appears to have cooled the Frenchman’s sun-loving heels.

“There is rain, bad weather... I need to be happy outside," mused Atletico’s mighty man up front when quizzed on what the footballer’s next move could be.

5) Tom Brady’s big ambitions

It seems that Tom Brady is going to be around for a few more years to come. In a chat with SI the ever-popular, but ever-successful quarterback revealed that he’d “like to play until my mid-forties,” largely based on cunning concepts as eating healthily, exercising and practicing on a regular basis. This could catch on.

"I’m not going to give away my power." Here's why Tom Brady doesn't hold a grudge over Deflategate: https://t.co/Gqg1u7uINf pic.twitter.com/HAwa5vMFK4 — SI NFL (@si_nfl) February 15, 2017

WHAT IS SPORTS BURST?

The life philosophy of Sports Burst is that if you are not upsetting someone, then you are not trying hard enough. SB is a daily trawl and troll through the morning's sports news to bring you fact-nuggets to make you both smile and swear. Hopefully at the same time.