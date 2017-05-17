Sports Burst – Here Vigo For Madrid

By Tim Stannard

1) Madrid finally play make-up game to half-clinch La Liga title

This is it.

In quite the butterfly effect which actually involved a gust of wind in Northern Spain – no Ashton Kutcher impact, though, to Sports Burst’s knowledge – the football attention of the solar system will be fixed on a pitch in the Spanish city of Vigo.

Real Madrid are taking on Celta in a match rescheduled from February after storm damage made part of the Balaidos stadium unsafe.

Some four months later and the game is the first part of a double-header for Real Madrid that could secure the league title for the first time in five years. The math is simple. Four points from two games gives Real Madrid La Liga. A loss against Celta and everything is very much back in the hands of Barcelona on the final day, due to a superior head-to-head record between the pair.

But the final day should never come to that. Celta switched off the motor marked ‘La Liga’ some time ago, to focus on the Europa League. Now that this particular odyssey is over, there is the suspicion that any Celta resistance will last as long as Real Madrid score their first goal.

Celta Vigo and Real Madrid

2) Monaco look to seal deal on Ligue Un title

While that game is a near-clincher, there are some full-on whoppers going on around Europe today.

Monaco just need a point to confirm the title win in Ligue Un – a massively superior goal difference all but does that any way, but math and all that. The Monte Carlo outfit are playing St. Etienne

• Meilleur Espoir du Ligue1 ✅🏆

• Équipe Type de l'Année ✅🏆 pic.twitter.com/csyFeHljMU — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) May 15, 2017

The Italian cup final is taking place – a fruity affair between Juventus and Lazio – and there is a completely empty Premier League clash with Southampton facing Manchester United, a game that ended up being another excuse for Jose Mourinho to complain about the number of matches his team have had to play and the thinness of his squad.

The big fun to be found in England is the second Championship play-off semifinal, second leg. On Wednesday, Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield are duking it out to see who will join Reading in the final at Wembley, the prize being a final golden ticket to the Premier League.

The first leg saw a goalless draw, so all very much to play for.

3) Walter walks from Watford as Totti lured to Miami?

A bit of zip around everything else shaking the soccer tree.

Watford have announced that Walter Mazzarri will step down as manager at the end of the season and Mauricio Pochettino has just confirmed that he intends to stay on as Spurs coach.

Barcelona are still strong on Athletic coach, Ernesto Valverde, as the new manager and apparently, Francesco Totti, might well be joining NASL outfit, Miami FC, coached by Alessandro Nesta.

4) Protests at Sharapova shut-out from Roland Garros

Despite retiring injured form her Italian Open clash on Tuesday, Maria Sharapova is not too far from the headlines. As ever.

After the French Open organizers announced that the Russian would not be given a wild card entry to the tournament, the WTA hit back with the group’s chief, Steve Simon claiming that "there are no grounds to penalize any player beyond the sanctions set forth in the final decisions resolving these matters.”

Meanwhile the action continues on the court in Rome with Venus Williams in action. Play is already underway and wonderfully live on beIN SPORTS, although it has been a bad day for the US so far with both Lauren Davis and CiCi Bellis losing their respective games.

