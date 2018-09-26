Real Madrid faces test of title-winning mettle against resurgent Sevilla

Tuesday's Sports Burst challenged Antoine Griezmann to show us the money, walk-the-walk, and cut the mustard after his Ballon B'ore moaning of late that he was deserving of more praise.

The Frenchman duly delivered by opening the scoring in Atletico Madrid's 3-0 win over Huesca in La Liga.

The 'here-we-are-now-entertain-us' call now goes out to Real Madrid to show the world what they are really made off in today's clash against Sevilla.

So far, it has been a walk in the park in La Liga for Madrid with comfy wins against comfy opponents - step forward Getafe, Girona, Leganes and Espanyol. Actually, there was a blip to that run with the toughest match, away at Athletic Bilbao, ending up in a draw.

So what peril awaits for Real Madrid against a Sevilla side really getting into its groove having scored 11 goals in the team's past two games? Quite a lot probably.

Find out live on beIN SPORTS today at 4PM ET / 1PM PT as Sevilla hosts Real Madrid in an epic encounter.

Elsewhere, Barcelona is at bottom-of-the-table Leganes at 2PM ET / 11AM PT - live on beIN SPORTS, of course.

The XTRA at 7PM ET / 4PM PT is the place to be for the best of the action on Wednesday in a big day in La Liga.

PSG to bring Neymar in from the cold against Reims

There's going to more than the odd beady eye on PSG in Wednesday's league clash against Reims, with a few questions surrounding the project both on and off the pitch.

A Financial Fair Play investigation has been reopened by UEFA to pour through the books again. In footballing terms, the club is flying high in Ligue Un with six wins from six, but the pondering of pundits concerns Neymar and if he is still holding back on his PSG potential.

The club's boss, Thomas Tuchel, thinks he may have solved that issue by moving the Brazilian off the wing and into a more central number 10 role to help steer the PSG ship - "we have the chance to involve him in every attack."

The club's boss, Thomas Tuchel, thinks he may have solved that issue by moving the Brazilian off the wing and into a more central number 10 role to help steer the PSG ship - "we have the chance to involve him in every attack."

Old Lady Juve to field Old Man Ronaldo in Bologna clash

Serie A is continuing its midweek mission as well on Wednesday after Tuesday saw a win for a recovering Inter over Sampdoria.

Juventus is looking at continuing a 100% record by grinding out another win against Bologna in a match where Cristiano Ronaldo will be playing. "He's fine physically," confirmed Massimiliano Allegri to everyone's relief.

However, most eyes are likely to be on the clash between Roma and Frosinone with the home side needing a comforting win for a three-fold goal - pull away from the relegation zone, ease pressure on coach Eusebio di Francesco and placate increasingly irate fans.

Pogba v Mourinho Part 5 after Manchester United cup exit

Normally, England's League Cup - or Carabao as it is known locally - doesn't really get the pulse racing.

But Tuesday night was an action-fest with a double whammy of both Manchester United going out of the competition with a home defeat on penalties against Derby County and Jose Mourinho revealing that Paul Pogba was no longer going to be one of his club captains.

The football mic was dropped, picked up and then dropped again by the Portuguese provoker. However, a cool Mourinho said after the loss that there was nothing to see here - "no fallout, no problem. I am the manager and can make these decisions." Good luck with that.

Tune into the XTRA at 7PM ET / 4PM PT to find out who Christian Vieri thinks will survive this particular Old Trafford Thunderdome.

Wednesday's action in the Cup has the tasty looking encounter between Liverpool and Chelsea.