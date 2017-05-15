Sports Burst – Down to the Wire

By Tim Stannard

1) La Liga battle to reach final day denouement

At least we will all be spared one of the most nonsense-filled clichés in the final week of la Liga. The empty incantation that footballers give everything despite there being nothing to play for. Just take a look at Las Palmas for about the past four months to know that is a pile of hoo-hah and baloney.

Tremendous consistency from both Barcelona and Real Madrid and La Primera over the past few weeks sees La Liga going right down to the wire, even if the latter wins its catch-up game against Celta Vigo on Wednesday.

Actually, scratch that opening statement, as those clichés are going to be dusted off a lot, especially in a country that loves a conspiracy or two before breakfast.

The one surrounding Real Madrid’s title challenge is that the final two opponents – Malaga especially – will be rolling over before the Bernabeu club like kittens looking for a tummy tickle. "It is a must to go for the three points. We have already thrown away so many," was the retort to the allegation from Malaga boss and former Real Madrid player, Michel, a manager who is going to have a week of being hounded by the Barcelona press.

2) Wenger gets ready for Champions League challenge

The fun to be had in the Premier League is considerably less thrilling.

Chelsea wrapped up the Premier League title on Friday and are in action again on Monday with what is pretty much a home banker against Watford.

With the relegation business taken care off already, the only trinket to be won are the remaining two Champions League places with quite the battle between Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal for the final two spots.

The latter two sides are in action on Tuesday with Arsenal at home to the very relegated Sunderland and City taking on the very given-up WBA. And in a possible hint of defeatism, Arsene Wenger might already have been signaling that the season would have been a success even if the Gunners do not finish in the top four.

“We have 69 points and can get to 75, which would be four points more than last year,” boasted the Frenchman who also revealed that Alexis Sanchez will need a late fitness test ahead of the match.

3) Laurent Blanc's offers as he waits for Camp Nou call

Although Barcelona’s players have been given pretty much the week off until Thursday, the club are still maneuvering behind the scenes on the replacement for Luis Enrique.

Laurent Blanc is a man who might be getting that call. Well, Laurent Blanc reportedly thinks that he is the man who will be getting that call with the French press claiming that the former PSG boss has turned down two offers to coach in Spain, whilst he hangs around the Camp Nou.

4) Sharapova and Venus return to action in Roman rumble

Well, tennis never stops. From the Madrid Open – Rafa Nadal and Simona Halep being the big winners – to Rome and Italy for the world's best players.

It's a hefty line-up of matches on Monday to get the ball rolling – of flying rather - with both a chastened Maria Sharpova in action after her Genie Bouchard burning in Madrid and also the legend that is Venus Williams in action.

