Sports Burst: Conspiracy Corner In La Liga

By Tim Stannard

1) Barça calls for goal-line technology in La Liga

The world really has gone off its rocker when Gerard Pique might actually be right.

That’s the vibe in many corners of Spain after the Barcelona ‘Ghost Goal-Gate’ from Sunday when a Luis Suarez effort was disallowed after the ball travelled a good yard over the line. Heck, even the Madrid media admitted that the decision was a wrong’un in the Monday papers.

The narrative from Pique in particular in the past has been that shadowy figures in Spain are doing everything possible to make Real Madrid win La Primera. Sunday’s incident did not help those poo-pooing that notion as conspiratorial nonsense.

On Monday, the Barcelona spokesperson, Josep Vives, urged La Liga to introduce goal-line technology as soon as possible but was still keeping it on the low down by claiming that the general vibe from Barca was not “anger but calmness and tranquility.”

There is yet more chance of conspiracy and kerfuffle on Monday with La Liga wrapping up with a tasty tie between Las Palmas and Valencia.

2) Jese on the verge of Las Palmas move. Again.

Las Palmas are set to be at the center in one of the big transfer stories of the day with PSG and former Real Madrid forward, Jese Rodriguez, expected to join his home town club on loan, turning down the chance to join Roma and Middlesbrough in the process. Types in the know in Spain and France suggest the deal could be confirmed on Monday.

OFFICIAL: Las Palmas' president has confirmed that Jese's loan move from PSG is "almost complete". pic.twitter.com/K28orpw47i — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) January 30, 2017

Elsewhere, Crystal Palace have confirmed the transfer of Netherlands full-back Patrick van Aanholt from Sunderland for a deal thought to be in the region of $17m.



3) Mourinho admits big money China approach

Jose Mourinho has spoken! So, Sports Burst listens.

The Manchester United manager revealed in an interview with GQ magazine that he was offered lots and lots of money to coach in China – an offer declined - but admitted that the spending power of the Super League is a serious concern. “If you are negotiating a new contract with one of your players and you offer him £5million per year and they offer £25million, then you have a big problem,” said the Manchester United manager.

United are back in action on Wednesday in a Premier League home clash against Hull City, the team that recently beat the Old Trafford side in the EFL Cup, not that Mourinho wants to admit it.

4) Wenger says no interest in Karim Benzema

Arsene Wenger has been doing the media rounds speaking ahead of Tuesday’s home game against Watford and has denied the transfer links that are currently sending the misfiring Karim Benzema to the Emirates either over the next couple of days or over the summer.

“Because he's French, and maybe there are some noises that he will leave Madrid,” shrugged Wenger getting eerily close to the truth.

Lots of interesting quotes from the boss this morning... https://t.co/pRKQzxLV6S — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 30, 2017

5) Federer vows to keep on keeping on

Roger Federer is not going to be hanging up his tennis racket anytime soon, despite the Swiss winning his 18th grand slam over the weekend and being hammered by injuries to his 35-year-old body. "I hope to be back next year, of course," said Federer revealing that he took six months off in 2016 just to prolong his career just a little bit more. And that appears to be working.



