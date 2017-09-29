Sports Burst – Concert K.O. For Kun

By Tim Stannard

1) Kun Aguero Amsterdammed after taxi crash

It’s bad tidings Friday for Manchester City, the nerves of the nation of Argentina and also poor Kun Aguero himself.

The on-fire Man City forward was involved in a traffic accident in the Netherlands on Thursday while on a day off attending a concert in the Netherlands. There are reports that the footballer has suffered a fractured rib and facing a lay-off. Manchester City will be examining him on Friday. Aguero has scored six league goals already this season and are facing Chelsea on Saturday.

The injury will come as quite the blow to his club, who have lost Benjamin Mendy for the foreseeable future with an ACL injury, and also Argentina, a perennially-troubled outfit who are facing two crucial World Cup qualifiers that could seal their Russia 2018 fate one way or another.

Those CONMEBOL qualifiers are exclusive to beIN SPORTS as some of the biggest football nations on the planet fight for their World Cup futures.

2) Fearsome Falcao in action as Ben Arfa lawyers up

One of the footballers who will be involved in those South American clashes is Radamel Falcao with the Colombian forward on quite the hot streak for Monaco with 11 goals from just 12 shots. A win for Monaco against Montpelier, who held PSG to a draw last week, will lift the Mediterranean outfit to the top of the table. That clash is live on beIN SPORTS from 2:30PM ET / 11:30AM PT.

PSG are also making the news on Friday – pretty much every day in one form or another – and it’s another story concerning an unhappy locker room. And a forward. But this time the kerfuffle concerns Ben Arfa, a footballer everyone forgot was at PSG in the first place. The footballer’s lawyers have been in touch with PSG over the issue of the footballer being forced to train with the reserve team. "It's a lack of respect for a staff member—a real freezing out," fumed Jean-Jacques Bertrand

3) Costa starts to sweat for Atletico

Diego Costa has taken his first full training session with Atletico Madrid – and probably the footballer’s first proper training session since about May. “Very strong in spirit and mood,” was the official pronouncement from Diego Simeone. Atletico are facing Leganes live on beIN SPORTS on Saturday from 2:35PM ET / 11:35AM PT.

Diego Costa made to sweat in his first full training session with Atlético https://t.co/8AEebQDvxD pic.twitter.com/mnWn0Bs7j4 — AS English (@English_AS) September 29, 2017

Marco Asensio been presented (again) by Real Madrid after a contract renewal. “A great honor,” beamed the midfielder who has been called up into Spain’s squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Also called up in some surprise are three former Real Madrid players: Jose Callejon, Valencia forward Rodrigo and Asier Illarramendi.

Very sad news from the Basque Country with Iker Muniain set to miss the rest of the season after tearing a knee ligament injury.

La Liga gets underway on Friday with Celta Vigo hosting Girona, live on beIN SPORTS Espanyol from 2:50PM ET / 11:50AM PT. And remember to tune into the XTRA at 7PM ET / 4PM PT for all the best goal action from around the world.

4) Locker Room rebellion at Bayern ousts Ancelotti

The biggest story of the week continues to make waves on Friday with the aftermath of Carlo Ancelotti’s dismissal by Bayern Munich after a poor start to the season in the Bundesliga and a 3-0 defeat to PSG.

The papers are now in full court intrigue mode with reports of a player revolt by five of the dressing room heavyweights. Looking at you Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery for starters – both of who were left on the bench for the Champions League clash.

Tune into the Locker Room from 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT where Mr Christian Vieri will ponder over whether they were Bayern backstabbers or simply saving the club from decline under Carlo.

