Sports Burst – Coming to America



By Tim Stannard



Ronaldo set for USA start with Juventus



After a Monday spent showing off glistening pecs, answering questions at a press conference in three languages and generally shining brightly with other-worldly goodness, Cristiano Ronaldo has resumed his summer vacations, to continue a regime of posting pictures of himself on boats in locations it would take eight lifetimes for mere mortals to afford.



However, the Real Madrid man – sorry, this is going to take some time to get used to – the Juventus man revealed that he will be returning to training with the Old Lady on the 30th July when Juve are involved in some pre-season matches Stateside. Indeed, the first match that Ronaldo could be involved in is a clash in DC against…Real Madrid, although that is highly unlikely.





Ronaldo himself says that he expects to be ready for the start of the Italian league season which is set to get underway on the weekend of the 18th August. More details have emerged on the origins of Ronaldo’s move with Juve’s Sporting Director, Fabio Paratici, revealing that the idea to sign the Portuguese came after the footballer received adulation from Juve fans after his overhead kick in the Champions League quarterfinal.



“When Cristiano received the ovation, we talked to his agent [Jorge Mendes] during the week,” claimed Paratici, who said that the interest from Ronaldo was reciprocal. And the rest is beautiful history.



Alexis left behind by Manchester United



While Cristiano Ronaldo looks set to head to the States this summer, another leading footballer is being left behind. That player is Manchester United’s Alexis Sanchez who is unable to come to the USA due to “a personal administrative issue.” That issue is thought to be of a visa variety with the footballer having blotted his immigration copybook by accepting a 16-month prison sentence (not served) in Spain for a tax fraud issue.



If the absence of the Chilean continues then it will be a blow to both Sanchez and United with Jose Mourinho claiming that the forward needed a proper pre-season with the club to put a bit of damp six months so far with United, since a move from Arsenal last winter.



Manchester United is in action against Milan, Liverpool, and Real Madrid in the International Champions Cup as well as taking on Club America and the San Jose Earthquakes in friendlies.





Daley moves to Ajax as Theo leftback by Madrid



Another United player absent from LA is Daley Blind. That’s because the footballer has been transferred to Ajax for $16 million. Another leftback that might be on the move next is Real Madrid’s Theo Hernandez with the La Liga side looking at a new home for the player after failing to impress last season, after a move from Alaves.

I want to thank you for all the love and support I received and still get. I will never forget some of the special games and moments, I will miss you ‘The Theatre of Dreams’! But now its time to go home. 🔴 #MUFC (3/3) pic.twitter.com/GScz9Z6teb — Daley Blind (@BlindDaley) July 17, 2018



Fulham looks set to raid for Ligue Un again with a huge $50 million offer for Bordeaux’s Malcom. However, it is not all bad news for French football as Monaco is reportedly snatching Aleksandr Golovin from under Chelsea’s noses in a battle between Russian oligarch owners.



And in not exactly breaking news, everyone now seems to be in agreement that Gareth Bale is not leaving Real Madrid this season for Manchester United. Glad we’ve all come together on that.





Bolt to head Down Under for soccer swap



Usain Bolt is back in the news again. And yes, it’s another story about the former sprinter trying to transition into a career as a professional footballer at the age of 31. After a run-out Borussia Dortmund Norwegian side Stromsgodset, the Jamaican track legend is heading Down Under for a gig.



The eight-time Olympic gold medalist - hang your head in shame Nesta Carter - is negotiating a six-week trial period with the Central Coast Mariners in what could eventually become a season-long deal in a move that is absolutely by no means a publicity stunt. The most important thing is we wait to find out and see how good a footballer he is first," claimed the struggling A-League side's chief executive, Shaun Mielekamp.

Today the world set its sights on #CCMFC when news broke that the club was in discussions with @usainbolt.



Let's hear from the boss, who today fronted media from all corners of the globe.



Key quotes 🗣️ https://t.co/bQKL7DjPeM#CCMFC #ALeague pic.twitter.com/iLF6bZ5cBW — Central Coast Mariners (@CCMariners) July 17, 2018





