Sports Burst - Can Griezmann Walk The Walk?

Atletico's La Liga reboot continues in home clash against Huesca

And breath. It's almost over.

Just one awards ceremony to go in the current season with the Ballon d'Or left in January, so we can now enjoy a short pause before resuming the squabbles over whether Real Madrid's Luka Modric is a worthy winner and Dani Alves belongs in the world's best XI, never mind PSG's.

One club that has no time for these kind of trophy-talk shenanigans is Atletico Madrid - sorry Antoine Griezmann - a side that is back in action today to launch another rip-roaring round of La Liga.

no words necessary. pic.twitter.com/f7eKCCoAA5 — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) September 3, 2018

The potted history so far for the Rojiblancos is a side that had a slow start to the season but then found Monaco and Getafe as willing sacrificial lambs last week to help Diego Simeone's side rediscover some form.

Struggling Huesca is next up on the menu as Griezmann has another chance to do something about getting on the shortlist for awards rather than just moaning about it.

Atletico Madrid against Huesca kicks off today at 4PM ET / 1PM PT live on beIN SPORTS and is proceeded by Espanyol hosting Eibar and Real Sociedad taking on Rayo Vallecano.

Both are on beIN SPORTS CONNECT and the best of the action in on the XTRA at 7PM ET / 4PM PT.

"News burst!

Julen Lopetegui has confirmed that Isco is set to miss a month of action starting with Wednesday's clash with Sevilla due to an appendicitis operation. Which is unfortunate. His body double, Marco Asensio, is set to take over. "

Monaco looks to end early season misery in Ligue Un return

Monaco could have been the Real Madrid of our world, winning the Champions League three times in a row with Kylian Mbappe, Fabinho, Bernado Silva, Thomas Lemar, Benjamin Mendy, Joao Moutinho, and Tiemoue Bakayoko leading the charge.

Instead, all were sold off which was great for the Ligue 1 side's owner who picked up around half-a-billion dollars in transfer fees but less zippy for the fans.

Instead, It's payback time for Monaco, a team that is now struggling towards the bottom end of the Ligue 1 table with just the single victory in six. There is the chance to turn the campaign around though with a home clash against Angers that is live today on beIN SPORTS at 12:55PM ET / 9:55AM PT.

Monaco against Angers kicks off a midweek round in Ligue Un. Nantes taking on Patrick Viera's Nice and Toulouse hosting Saint-Etienne completes Tuesday's action.

Manchester City begins Carabao Cup defense

England is launching into Carabao Cup action on Tuesday with defending champions Manchester City away at third-tier Oxford United and set to start plucky second-stringers such a Leroy Sane and Riyad Mahrez.

Manchester United has the fine opportunity to enjoy another rough evening in Old Trafford with Championship side, Derby County lead by Frank Lampard in town.

Over in Italy, and Inter is looking to reboot a tough campaign so far in Serie A by hosting in-form Fiorentina.

The Bundesliga is also dipping its toes into midweek action with Bayern Munich aiming to continue a Germanic perfect start to the season against Augsburg, while Schalke will be freaking out while trying to pick up the club's first points of the season away at Freiburg.

Catch the best of all the action on the XTRA at 7PM ET / 4PM PT.

Paul Pogba continues search for Old Trafford exit door

Time for a bit of TRANSFER TRACKER news!

Manchester United remains at the center of the gossip world with further stories coming out of Italy that Paul Pogba would roller-blade blindfolded to Turin to rejoin Juventus this summer, such is his dismay at working under Jose Mourinho at the moment.

Some people make polemic even from “good morning” to create drama 🙄 Big Pogoodmorning everyone hope u get it twisted 😂 — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) September 24, 2018

Another footballer who is probably just happy to pick up the pay check at Old Trafford but is pretty much MIA this season is Alexis Sanchez. However, finding a club mad enough to pay the Chilean's wages will be a stretch for United.

One target for Manchester United in terms of players coming in appears to be getting more expensive by the day with Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong now being quoted as costing upwards of $100 million.