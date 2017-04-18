Sports Burst – Bayern’s X-Factor

By Tim Stannard

1) Bayern pin hopes on Lewa lighting up the Bernabeu

Sports Burst’s spider sense is tingling.

And the tingle says that something dramatic with a capital ‘D’ will be going down in the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night. Well. Technically speaking, the drama will begin with a capital ‘L’ as the one factor that was missing from Bayern’s sloppy 2-1 home defeat to Real Madrid last week is back in play in the Champions League: Robert Lewandowski.

The super striker who missed the first leg of the quarterfinal tie due to a shoulder injury is set to start the rematch with 26 Bundesliga and seven Champions League goals under his Polish belt this season. “It is a big confidence boost for us, but we will not change our strategy,” beamed Carlo Ancelotti ahead of his return to a club that fired the Italian for winning the Champions League.

Whilst Madrid are certainly adept at scoring goals at one end, the team are less than solid at the other with just two clean sheets from the past 15 games in all competitions. The good people of Canada can tune in to what could be an epic encounter in the Madrid capital at 2:45PM ET / 11:45AM PT for Real Madrid against Bayern Munich.

2) Atletico look to grind away at Leicester’s ground

Actually, Sports Burst’s spider sense is really tingling. The same sensation as when a new season of ‘Arrow’ drops onto Netflix.

But on this occasion, it’s probably a false alarm as if any team has the ability to lock away a tie with a 1-0 lead, it’s Atletico Madrid, the club you would most trust to water your pot plants when you go away on vacation.

That’s the score-line going into a Champions League quarterfinal second-leg against English champions, Leicester City, who will be hoping to hammer through a near impenetrable Rojiblanco wall on Tuesday.

“It's an evenly-matched and complex qualifier," admitted Diego Simeone ahead of a clash that can euphemistically said to be one for the purists. That game is also live on beIN SPORTS Canada from 2:45PM ET / 11:45AM PT and you can catch all the highlights and best analysis on the XTRA from 7PM ET / 4PM PT.

3) Luis Enrique’s master plan to overturn Juve

Despite being down in the dumps of late, Luis Enrique seems to have cheered up and on Tuesday morning the Barcelona manager came up with the perfect plan to turn around a hefty 3-0 deficit against Serie A’s champions-elect, Juventus. “If we score the first, the Camp Nou will score the second and the third will go in on its own.” Or the referee will award a dodgy penalty, the Barca boss failed to add.

Andres Iniesta was also prodded in front of the press ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League clash in the Camp Nou and admitted that “the sooner the goals are scored, the better,” to get the Camp Nou crowd on side.

4) PSG with chance to pull alongside at the top

Hang on, what’s that Sports Burst has just spotted? PSG are playing today! In a huge match with galactic repercussions in the race for the Ligue Un title. The reigning French champions are taking on Metz in a catch-up game that could ease PSG alongside Monaco at the top of the table with a win, all be it with a match in hand over their Mediterranean rivals.

PSG are currently motoring along very nicely in Ligue Un with six wins on the bounce and Unai Emery would like it to remain that way – “the team is playing very well and feeling better and better.” That game is live on beIN SPORTS from 12:30PM ET / 9:30AM PT.

5) Brighton plan steady start to Premier League life

Knowing that the good people of Brighton and Hove do not need too much of an excuse to party, Monday’s confirmation of promotion to the Premier League of the city’s football club must have led to quite the sore head on Tuesday.

🎥 - A day to remember for @OfficialBHAFC!



However, the egg-heads running the show at the Amex are already planning for the club’s first return to the English top flight since 1983…and they won’t be going all crazy with the spending. We’ll do things on a gradual basis as we have done,” said the team’s owner, Tony Bloom.

