Sports Burst – Arsene Wenger’s Witch Hunt

1) Wenger under siege over Arsenal future

Never has a football manager been treated so badly and so unfairly! Never has there been such a witch hunt! There is nothing to see hear! Move along!

Fortunately, Arsene Wenger is a little more composed in public than a certain other paranoid and shifty type Sports Burst could mention making the news from time to time, however the Arsenal manager must feel more than a little put upon with the constant questioning about his future at the Emirates.

The Frenchman was being more than a little non-committal about his immediate future at Friday’s press conference ahead of Sunday’s finale against Sunderland, but almost gave the panting press a hint, by noting that a board meeting after the FA Cup final next weekend could decide his future.

Except he didn’t really. But that doesn’t matter. "I didn't say that. You interpreted it like that. I don't know [how you should interpret it],” flummoxed the Frenchman.

Poor Wenger also had to deal with an onslaught from Tony Adams who claimed in excepts from an autobiography that the veteran Arsenal boss “couldn’t coach his way out of a paper bag.”

By coincidence, Adams is facing his last game in charge of Granada, where he has contrived to lose six in a row. A seventh on Friday would see Adams equaling a record in La Liga for consecutive defeats.

2) Malaga boss avoids Real Madrid mayhem

Just two days away from the big finale of La Liga – Real Madrid or Barcelona to win the title for those not paying attention.

The coaches will not be speaking until Saturday, so it is Michel the Malaga manager and former Real Madrid player who has made the most noise to counter the idea that his team will be rolling over on Sunday in La Romareda.

This being 2017 and all that, Michel let Twitter do the talking by posting the message that sort of means that Malaga will be looking out for themselves at the weekend.

In the Barcelona camp, Gerard Pique has returned to training after an illness but still remains a doubt for Sunday’s home banker against Eibar, whilst Javier Mascherano remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

3) Nicky Hayden continues fight for life Nicky Hayden remains in a serious condition in an Italian hospital, two days after being hit by a car whilst cycling.

The former Moto GP champion and current Superbikes rider is fighting for his life, but the ‘Kentucky Kid’ continues to receive messages of support from across the motor-cycling world.