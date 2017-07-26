Sports Burst – A Golden Chance

By Tim Stannard

1) USA face Gold Cup gander against Jamaica

Take a step back Mr Neymar and Mbappe and all you pinko-European types.

Time to stay on this side of the Atlantic and focus on the great Gold Cup – a pure, freedom-loving contest set up to make sure that the USA would play Mexico in the final, even allowing rosters to change mid-tournament to ensure this. Unfortunately, Mexico’s knock-out by Jamaica blew that plan out of the water, so the USMNT are facing the Caribbean crushers in Santa Clara on Wednesday evening, a team who most certainly should not be underestimated.

Actually, Sports Burst reckons that Bruce Arena would not best pleased at its provocative poking as the US coach is quite fond of a tournament that his team might well win. And a trophy is a trophy is a trophy. “I don't have a twitter account or Facebook, but I read some of the things that you guys write, and I don't think the tournament is being the way you have described.”

Sorry.

Tune into the SUMMER XTRA at 7PM ET / 4PM PT for a full preview of Wednesday’s Gold Cup finale with US chief scout Thomas Rongen, no less.

2) No news in Ne-exit from Barcelona as teams gear up for game night

It’s Day 10 of Ne-exit / Ne-main – do you see what Sports Burst did there?

For those who only have about 10 seconds to give on the matter of the footballer moving to PSG or staying at Barcelona, we are all none the wiser. Gerard Pique said on Tuesday that he did his best to persuade his teammate to remain – “it's my gut feeling [that he will stay]” - while the French press claims on Wednesday that PSG are getting a little angsty waiting for the Brazilian one-man rumor mill to make up his mind.

PSG are in action in Miami against Juventus, whilst Barcelona face Manchester United in Landover, Maryland, whilst Real Madrid – nothing new on Kylian Mbappe FYI – face Manchester City in Los Angeles as part of the ICC jamboree.

Tune into the XTRA at 7PM ET / 4PM PT for all the latest news on both of these potentially world record-breaking deals.

3) Barca face financial fight for Coutinho

Barcelona’s move for Phillipe Coutinho appears to be a step closer with the local press in the Catalan capital musing that the club has agreed terms with the Liverpool midfielder. Of course, that is the hard part. Trying to persuade Liverpool to let go of the pivotal player is another matter, a team that has already reportedly rejected an offer of around $90 million.

Barça move closer to Coutinho deal https://t.co/SDiEOkJNey — SPORT English (@Sport_EN) July 26, 2017

An Italian saga continues with Inter Milan showing themselves to be willing to let Ivan Perisic go to Manchester United, if a replacement can be found. “If someone comes in with a very difficult offer to reject, then we'll consider that,” claimed Inter boss Luciano Spalletti.

Manchester United are also linked with a move for Renato Sanches who has been having a bit of a rough ride of it at Bayern Munich. Milan are also in the hunt, in the Italian club’s campaign to sign every player in Europe this season.

Find out what else is cooking in the hot deal kitchen by going to Facebook Live at 12:30PM ET / 9:30AM PT for the increasingly famous and earth-shattering TRANSFER TRACKER – not even Donald Trump would throw it under a bus.

4) Novak seals off 2017 to recover from tennis elbow

A troubling 2017 for Novak Djokovic is officially over with the former world number one revealing that he was giving up the ghost on the year due to an elbow injury that simply won’t get better.

The Serbian was last in action at Wimbledon but was forced to retire from a quarterfinal clash. "A prolonged break from the sport is inevitable. I'll do whatever it takes to recover,” claimed Djokovic on a Facebook post. "That's the approach I take to this situation, and I firmly believe that I will come back stronger."

beIN SPORTS is proud to be the home for WTA tennis and brings to class coverage from Thursday on the Ericsson Open from Bastad, Sweden.

I took time to make a decision about my recovery. Sorry for keeping you in the dark these days. Read more here https://t.co/tCSw46TOL2 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) July 26, 2017

WHAT IS SPORTS BURST?

The life philosophy of Sports Burst is that if you are not upsetting someone, then you are not trying hard enough. SB is a daily trawl and troll through the morning's sports news to bring you fact-nuggets to make you both smile and swear. Hopefully at the same time.