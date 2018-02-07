Sports Burst – A Ghost From Barca’s Past

By Tim Stannard

1) Luis Enrique reportedly on brink of becoming new Chelsea boss

Chelsea jettisoning a coach in the middle of the season has been an almost annual tradition over the past 15 years. And a most entertaining one too.

Although the madcap Stamford Bridge outfit are in the process of doing it all over again by firing Antonio Conte, just months after winning the Premier League, Chelsea look set to add a twist to the practice.

Normally, an interim coach would be appointed to carry Chelsea through to the end of the season. Guus Hiddink, usually. But those famous ‘reports’ are saying on Wednesday that Luis Enrique has agreed to take over for the long term – which means a whopping 18-months in Chelsea-land.

Now the interesting twist to this tale is that the Spaniard’s last coaching role was at Barcelona where Enrique lead the La Liga side to two league titles and the Champions League. By happy coincidence, Chelsea and Barcelona are set to meet in the Champions League Last 16 with the first clash taking place in Stamford Bridge in two weeks’ time.

What better way to beat Barcelona than hire the man who used to run them?

Get the latest from this fantastical saga and the hot take of a man who knows Antonio Conte better than anyone by joining Christian Vieri on the XTRA at 7PM ET / 4PM PT.

2) Four in, two out in Copa del Rey crescendo

Just three games left to find out who will be this year's winner of the Spanish Copa del Rey.

Four teams are left standing - Sevilla, Leganes, Valencia and Barcelona. After Thursday, just two will be left in the season-ending finale.

Wednesday will see the Copa waving farewell to either Sevilla or Leganes after a second-leg semifinal clash in the Sanchez Pizjuan. The tie is currently finely balanced at 1-1 between a Sevilla side that is talented but capable of great incompetency and a Leganes team that is unglamorous but doggedly effective.

"It's not a match," warned Sevilla boss Vincenzo Montella, "it's the match." Mic dropped. And rightly so, considering Sevilla was just hammered 5-1 by Eibar and cannot afford another stumble. Tune into beIN SPORTS at 3:25PM ET / 12:25PM PT for that humdinger.

Thursday sees Valencia taking on Barcelona, but 1-0 down in the tie. Barca boss, Ernesto Valverde, should give a teeny clue later in the day on whether Colombian defender, Yerry Mina, will be making his debut in the Mestalla encounter due to an injury to the shy-and-retiring Gerard Pique.

3) Alexis Sanchez is latest stir crazy soccer player

Alexis Sanchez has been handed a prison sentence! But do not fret Jose Mourinho and Manchester United fans – it’s one of those punishments that rich footballers get for not paying taxes that don’t really mean anything.

The Chilean forward joins Leo Messi, Javier Mascherano and increasing number of others in convict corner for tax evasion during his time at the Catalan club and was handed 16 months of stir. But Spanish law says that first time offenders do not put on the orange overalls if the sentence is less than two years.

A sneak peek into what life is like at #MUFC for @Alexis_Sanchez... pic.twitter.com/iwG0ihLBid — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 28, 2018

4) LeBron pledges allegiance to the Cavs

LeBron James has claimed that he will not abandon the very sinking ship of the Cleveland Cavaliers who slumped to another defeat on Wednesday night by falling to the previously struggling Orlando Magic in a 116-98 defeat to leave a 30-22 record for the season.

LeBron on if the @cavs can snap out of this funk: "We gotta continue to be positive and continue to push forward." #AllForOne pic.twitter.com/jo26sGrren — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) February 7, 2018

James says he will not waive his no-trade clause ahead of Thursday's trade deadline. “I couldn't give up on my teammates like that. I couldn't do that. I just couldn't do it,” claimed LeBron despite watching his side blowing at lead of 21 points. However, there is another side to the story after Atlanta Hawks GM Travis Schlenk hinted that the Cavs man was behind the reports that he was considering a move to the Golden State Warriors. A master media-manipulator as well as of basketball spacetime, apparently.

WHAT IS SPORTS BURST?

The life philosophy of Sports Burst is that if you are not upsetting someone, then you are not trying hard enough. Sports Burst is a daily trawl and troll through the morning's sports news to bring you fact-nuggets to make you both smile and swear. Hopefully at the same time.