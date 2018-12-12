In an exclusive interview with beIN SPORTS, Brazil legend Pele spoke on a range of subjects including Neymar's Santos career, his relationship with Kylian Mbappe, and the 2019 Copa America.

The three-time World Cup winner said the major difference between his and Neymar's Santos careers was the amount of time they each spent at the club: Pele's 638 appearances for the Brazilian club overshadowing the 102 Neymar made before leaving for making the move to Europe.

On Kylian Mbappe, Pele was reluctant to take any credit for the French striker's meteoric rise on the world stage: "I just want to clarify, I didn’t create or train Mbappe. A lot of people have been saying that that’s the case. However, I would understand people saying that for Neymar."

After the disappointment of the Russia World Cup, the pressure will be on Brazil manager Tite to salvage pride for the South American giants when they host the Copa America next summer. Speaking about Brazilians' high expectations, Pele sympathized with the coach: "When things are going well everybody loves you, when things go poorly everybody hates you."

The 78-year-old then went on to describe Chelsea and France midfielder N'Golo Kante as "one of the great players of the last year," and say that Luka Modric was a deserving recipient of the Ballon d'Or.