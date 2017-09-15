Paris Saint-Germain boss Unai Emery believes his squad's "good tactical understanding" has helped star signings Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to make a dazzling early impact.

The marquee arrivals found the net in the 5-0 Champions League thrashing of Celtic in midweek to continue their free-scoring starts to life at the six-time Ligue 1 champions.

Neymar's opener at Celtic Park improved his tally to five goals in as many competitive appearances, while Mbappe boasts two in two following his debut strike in last week's 5-1 league win over Metz.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's home match against Lyon, Emery praised the attacking duo's injection of class.

"They possess and add tremendous technique. They are progressing every single day," Emery said at his pre-match press conference.

"For them, it is easier coming into a squad with good tactical understanding."

While midfielder Adrien Rabiot is likely to join Angel Di Maria and Javier Pastore on the sidelines this weekend, Emery hinted at the possible return of outcast playmaker Hatem Ben Arfa.

The former Lyon midfielder was restored to senior training on Friday after being banished to the reserves at the start of the campaign.

"He has been warmly welcomed back. It was a club decision," Emery said.

"We will see if he makes Sunday's squad."

PSG sit top of Ligue 1 as the only team to have won all five of their matches.