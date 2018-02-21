Español
U.S. Senators Ask Trump For World Cup Bid Support

Reuters

A group of 42 U.S. Senators send a letter to President Donald Trump regarding a shared bid with Canada and Mexico to host the 2026 World Cup

 

A group of 42 U.S. Senators - including both Republicans and Democrats -  sent a letter to President Donald Trump to "express our support for the United Bid by Canada, Mexico, and the United States to jointly host the 2026 FIFA World Cup."

 

Citing the millions of Americans who "play or watch soccer at youth, collegiate, recreational and professional levels today," and the nation's "melting pot of cultures, identities, and races," the legislators are seeking support from Trump, in an effort to use a shared World Cup hosting bid with North American neighbors Canada and Mexico to "deepen the relationship between our citizens and the extended global soccer community."

 

 

