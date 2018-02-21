U.S. Senators Ask Trump For World Cup Bid Support

A group of 42 U.S. Senators - including both Republicans and Democrats - sent a letter to President Donald Trump to "express our support for the United Bid by Canada, Mexico, and the United States to jointly host the 2026 FIFA World Cup."

Just joined 42 Senators in sending a bipartisan letter to President Trump in support of @United2026. Our GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL is for the US, Canada, and Mexico to jointly host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. pic.twitter.com/B06DnaPz3F — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) February 21, 2018

Citing the millions of Americans who "play or watch soccer at youth, collegiate, recreational and professional levels today," and the nation's "melting pot of cultures, identities, and races," the legislators are seeking support from Trump, in an effort to use a shared World Cup hosting bid with North American neighbors Canada and Mexico to "deepen the relationship between our citizens and the extended global soccer community."