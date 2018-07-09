Español
Sampaoli Continues With Argentina But Future To Be Reviewed

Argentina will make a decision over the future of Jorge Sampaoli at the end of July after the coach takes charge of the Under-20 side for an upcoming tournament.

Jorge Sampaoli's Argentina future will be reviewed after he takes charge of the Under-20 side for a tournament in Valencia, it has been confirmed.

 

There has been lots of speculation about Sampaoli's future with Argentina after an underwhelming World Cup.

 

