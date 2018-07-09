Sampaoli Continues With Argentina But Future To Be Reviewed

Jorge Sampaoli's Argentina future will be reviewed after he takes charge of the Under-20 side for a tournament in Valencia, it has been confirmed.

El Presidente de la @afa, Claudio Tapia, acompañado del Vicepresidente 1°, Daniel Angelici, se reunieron hoy con el DT de la Selección Argentina, Jorge Sampaoli https://t.co/w1h0nvro4S pic.twitter.com/j2EsUhOdNL — Selección Argentina (@Argentina) July 9, 2018

There has been lots of speculation about Sampaoli's future with Argentina after an underwhelming World Cup.