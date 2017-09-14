Real Madrid Set To Sign Rising Star Rodrigo Rodrigues

Real Madrid are expected to complete the signing of 17-year-old Rodrigo Rodrigues from Novorizontino, the club's president has confirmed.

The youngster is said to have travelled to Valdebebas to undergo a medical on Thursday and will sign a six-year deal with the Spanish and European champions.

The attacking player is set to join the Castilla B team in 2018.

"Rodrigo is in Madrid having a medical and, if there is nothing untoward, he'll sign with the club for six seasons," Genilson da Rocha Santos told AS.

"Rodrigo is a complete forward, who can play out wide or in the middle. He's very quick, explosive and he's developed a lot since he started here at Novorizontino at the age of 14.

"We're proud to see him shine in a European tournament and to see a club like Real Madrid become interested in him."

Madrid's interest was reportedly sparked when scouts watched Rodrigo in an Under-17 Club World Cup tournament in the city.

If the deal is finalised, he will join compatriot Vinicius Junior in moving to the Santiago Bernabeu next year after he turns 18, which is the minimum age required for an international transfer of this kind.