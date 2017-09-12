Nasser Al-Khelaifi Plays Down PSG Financial Fair Play Concerns

Paris Saint-Germain chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi has again insists that he's not concerned about Financial Fair Play (FFP) matters at the club.

The Mbappe deal, coupled with PSG's astonishing world-record €222m move for Neymar, provoked criticism and scrutiny from across Europe, with Barcelona and LaLiga both calling on UEFA to investigate the French giants for potential breaches of FFP regulations.

Al-Khelaifi is not worried, however, insisting PSG are already in a strong position financially and have another year to meet FFP stipulations.

He added: "We have been working very hard for the past six years to build the revenues of the club and they have increased through ticketing, sponsoring, merchandising, match day and TV rights from €90m to approximately €500m, with the last two seasons running profits.

"We now plan to continue to increase our revenue from between 20 and 40 per cent. We have a year to meet FFP criteria.

"We have until June 30 2018. So I tell everybody: relax and think about your project. We think about building our project.

"There is pressure from other clubs [to investigate PSG], but I don't think UEFA will be influenced by the pressure because they are very professional and very serious.

"For the thousandth time I am very confident. We respect all clubs and we expect the same in return.

"We have been investing in the French league and to be highly competitive in the Champions League. We are respecting all rules and regulations."