Valencia coach Marcelino laughed off his injury after appearing to hurt his hamstring celebrating Sunday's winning goal.

An 85th-minute goal from Simone Zaza saw Valencia edge past Real Sociedad 3-2 in LaLiga to continue their fine start to the season.

Marcelino clutched at his hamstring after celebrating what proved to be the match-winner at Anoeta.

The former midfielder, 52, laughed it off afterwards, saying it was better it happened to him than one of his players.

4 - Carlos Soler has now provided more assists than any other player in La Liga this season. Gem. pic.twitter.com/NStzPDUreR — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 24, 2017

"As long as it's only me getting injured, it's not a problem if it's the coach," Marcelino said, via AS.

"I pulled it [the muscle] quite hard. I'm getting on a bit, after all.

"Those are situations in which I should control myself better. I've come away with a bit of a limp."

The win continued Valencia's unbeaten start to the league season, with Marcelino's men sitting fourth in the table.