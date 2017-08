beIN SPORTS

Kylian Mbappe has completed a move to PSG from fellow Ligue 1 outfit Monaco.

Paris Saint-Germain are thrilled to announce the signing of Kylian Mbappé! 👊 #BienvenueKylian pic.twitter.com/dOLX2YpP7x — PSG English (@PSG_English) August 31, 2017

From the official club statement.

"Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce the immediate arrival of Kylian Mbappé. The international French striker is transferred on a loan basis from AS Monaco until June 30 2018. The loan agreement also includes a call option for Paris Saint-Germain which, when exercised, will bind the player to Paris Saint-Germain until June 30 2022."