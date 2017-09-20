Paris Saint-Germain could merely serve as a stepping stone on Kylian Mbappe's route to Real Madrid, according to Fernando Morientes.

The Ligue 1 giants concluded a stunning transfer window by capturing Monaco teenager Mbappe on deadline day loan deal, a move they are obliged to make permanent at the end of the season for €180million.

The 18-year-old striker, who was heavily linked to Madrid following his breakthrough last term, scored on each of his first two appearances for PSG alongside Neymar and Edinson Cavani in a dream forward line.

Morientes performed in similarly illustrious company during his playing days at the Santiago Bernabeu and he believes Mbappe can still join the lineage of superstar forwards to have turned out for the 12-time European champions – providing he proves himself in Paris.

Kylian Mbappe on Zidane: "I didn't know what baldness was, I asked the hairdresser to cut a round bit out of my hair, he thought I was mad." pic.twitter.com/wM1LbRePaD — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) September 19, 2017

"Kylian has now the possibility to show the world his talent and get better," Morientes told Sport360.

"To play to Real Madrid, you have to be one of the best players.

"He can prove he has the abilities to play to Real Madrid.”

PSG have won all eight of their competitive games this season and travel to Montpellier at the weekend before resuming Champions League action in a mouth-watering showdown with Bayern Munich.