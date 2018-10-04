Jordi Alba continues to be overlooked by Spain manager Luis Enrique, with the former Barcelona coach calling up Marcos Alonso and Jose Gaya as his left-back options ahead of next Thursday's friendly against Wales and the Nations League meeting with England on October 15.

Wolves defender Jonny Castro Otto received his first call-up, while Marc Bartra and Paco Alcacer are welcomed back into the fold.

After being omitted from Enrique's first selection since taking charge after the disappointing World Cup campaign in Russia, midfielder Koke has been recalled to the Spain squad but his Atletico Madrid team-mate Diego Costa has been left out.

⚠ OFICIAL | Lista de convocados de @LUISENRIQUE21 para los partidos de la @SeFutbol ante Gales e Inglaterra#UnaNuevaIlusión



🔗 https://t.co/9jbgBLH3n7 pic.twitter.com/xbTNRJLux1 — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) October 4, 2018

Real Madrid pair Dani Carvajal and Isco are both sidelined, ruling them out of contention.

Spain travel to Cardiff to take on Wales, whose squad includes Gareth Bale despite him missing Real Madrid's shock Champions League defeat to CSKA Moscow through injury, before hosting England in Seville.

Spain squad in full:

Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea), Pau Lopez (Real Betis), David de Gea (Manchester United); Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Jonny Castro Otto (Wolves), Jose Gaya (Valencia), Marcos Alonso (Chelsea), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Marc Bartra (Real Betis), Raul Albiol (Napoli), Nacho Fernandez (Real Madrid); Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodrigo (Atletico Madrid), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid), Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich), Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid); Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Alvaro Morata (Chelsea), Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia), Suso (AC Milan), Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo), Paco Alcacer (Borussia Dortmund).