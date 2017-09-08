Programming Alert
Soccer
Getty Images

Jose Sosa In Talks To Join Trabzonspor From AC Milan

The 32-year-old has fallen down the pecking order under Vincenzo Montella following a heavy recruitment drive at San Siro during the Serie A transfer window.

Trabzonspor have confirmed they have opened talks to sign midfielder Jose Sosa from AC Milan.

The 32-year-old has fallen down the pecking order under Vincenzo Montella following a heavy recruitment drive at San Siro during the Serie A transfer window.

Sosa is now in discussions over a return to the Super Lig, having won the title with Besiktas in 2015-16 before joining Milan in a €7.5million deal.

 

It is believed the former Bayern Munich man will join on a season-long loan.

Trabzonspor have had a mixed start to their top-flight campaign, taking four points from games against Konyaspor and Fenerbahce before a 3-2 defeat to Goztepe prior to the international break.

Previous Manchester United Forward Marcus Rashford Says Rom
Read
Manchester United Forward Marcus Rashford Says Romelu Lukaku Partnership Just Works
Next

Looks like you are using an ad-blocker

to continue to provide you with unmatchable content, disable the ad-blocker