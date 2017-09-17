On Demand
Soccer
Getty Images

Jose Mourinho Thought About Title Rivals But Not Manchester City

United ran out 4-0 winners over Everton at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Jose Mourinho insisted after beating Everton that he "didn't think a single second about Manchester City" because he was more worried about making the most of Manchester United's other title rivals dropping points.

United ran out 4-0 winners over Everton at Old Trafford on Sunday, with Antonio Valencia, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial getting the goals – the last three scored in the final seven minutes.

The result meant that United remain joint-top with Manchester City on 13 points after five matches, but that was not the key for Mourinho.

The Portuguese coach was more concerned about making sure United capitalised on Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal all drawing over the weekend.

"Today I didn't think one single second about Manchester City," Mourinho told reporters at his post-match media conference.

"I thought about Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool. They lost, or they didn't win their match.

"And it was a chance for us to get two points like they did last week when we drew against Stoke.

"So, I was just thinking about them and never about City. City won their game and did their job.

"I was thinking about the others and when I saw their results I thought this was an opportunity we could not waste."

Previous Massimiliano Allegri Labels Paulo Dybala At Unplay
Read
Massimiliano Allegri Labels Paulo Dybala At Unplayable
Next Antonio Conte Defends Alvaro Morata Over Criticism
Read
Antonio Conte Defends Alvaro Morata Over Criticism

Looks like you are using an ad-blocker

to continue to provide you with unmatchable content, disable the ad-blocker