Former Bayern Munich striker Giovane Elber says Paris Saint-Germain "destroyed the whole market" with their €222million signing of Neymar.

PSG stunned the footballing world in activating the buy-out clause in Neymar's contract to more than double the world record for a transfer fee.

The Parisians are also set to shell out for Kylian Mbappe when a loan move from Monaco becomes permanent next season, with eyebrows raised over PSG's cooperation with Financial Fair Play regulations, while UEFA have also confirmed they are looking into the deals.

Elber, who also played for Ligue 1 side Lyon in his career, believes that clubs in the Bundesliga now cannot keep up with the likes of PSG, who he accuses of distorting the market.

"There is no [Bundesliga] club that would say 'Yes, we pay 100 or 200 million euros'. I don't think any player is worth such a large amount," Elber told DAZN.

"Neymar is a superb player but I think PSG has destroyed the whole market right now by paying these amounts.

"Not only for Neymar but also Mbappe. 200 million euros if they buy him that is unhealthy for football."