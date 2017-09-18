Dani Carvajal says his new Real Madrid contract contains a release clause high enough to ensure he never leaves the club.

The full-back has signed a five-year deal that reportedly contains a huge buyout option of at least €350million.

Contracts in LaLiga are obliged to contain such clauses in order that, in principle, players have the freedom to move elsewhere even if their club is opposed to a transfer.

Paris Saint-Germain exploited this requirement in spectacular fashion last month, as they paid a world-record sum of €222m to free Neymar from his Barcelona contract and bring him to Ligue 1.

Carvajal, however, insists there is no danger of any other club tempting him away from Madrid.

"This club is such a big part of my life so this is fulfilling a dream for me," he told a news conference after his new deal was finalised. "I'm very grateful to the club.

"It is another great day in my life, to extend my contract with the club I love, the club that is my family. I want to win everything here.

Muy feliz de poder defender la camiseta del Real Madrid hasta 2022!! Gracias a todos por las felicitaciones!! #Carvajal2022

"The release clause is also so high so that nobody can take me away from here and I don't want to leave."

Carvajal, a product of the Madrid youth academy, has established himself as one of Europe's most consistent right-backs since re-joining the club from Bayer Leverkusen in 2013.

The 25-year-old has been tipped as a future club captain and he admits he has considered the prospect of succeeding Sergio Ramos.

"I would be lying if I said to you that I have never imagined myself as the captain here," he said.

"But if that comes, it will be a long time into the future. Our captain is Sergio Ramos and he does it wonderfully. Some day, I would like to do it, though."