Cristiano Ronaldo says he is left feeling "empty" if he goes through a season at Real Madrid without winning a trophy.

The 32-year-old has enjoyed a glittering career at the Santiago Bernabeu, winning three Champions Leagues and two LaLiga titles among a host of major honours.

The Portugal captain, who helped his country to Euro 2016 glory, has also claimed three Ballons d'Or and last year's The Best FIFA Men's Player award, adding to the prizes he won while at Manchester United.

Ronaldo has endured a frustrating start to 2017-18, failing to score in LaLiga since returning from a five-match domestic ban, while Madrid are already seven points behind league leaders Barcelona.

But the club's record goalscorer remains as determined as ever to get his hands on more silverware between now and next June.

"Inside the pitch, the most important thing is to win trophies," he told former United team-mate Rio Ferdinand for Nike Football. "We work 10, 11 months; if you don't win anything, it's empty.

"I like to win trophies, collective and individual, because I work hard for that.

"Outside, it's the family and friends that I have [that are the most important thing] and to try to be the most happy person in the world."

Ronaldo moved to Madrid from Old Trafford in 2009 for what was then a world-record fee of €94million, and was presented to a capacity crowd at the Bernabeu after signing his contract.

The former Sporting CP youngster admits the attention at the time came as a shock but is proud of his achievements since leaving England.

"When I landed here, I started to feel the atmosphere," he said. "I thought it was a game. All these people coming just to see me. It was an unbelievable day. I'm so proud.

"I just thought 'I want to go there to show my level, to show I'm a different player'. This is what I did. I did a fantastic season and I've improved every season.

"But I never forget the Red Devils. I learned to be better and better, to be around the best players in the world. If you have talent and you work hard, you can be a huge player."

When asked where he imagined he would be in 10 years' time, Ronaldo joked he could follow in the footsteps of Ferdinand, who recently announced plans to become a boxer.

"In 10 years, it will be tough. Maybe I'll do boxing like you!" he said.