Carlos Tevez Denies He's Highest Paid Player In The World

Shanghai Shenhua recruit Carlos Tevez has played down reports he is the highest-paid player in the world following his move to the Chinese Super League.

Tevez is in China after swapping boyhood club and Argentine giants Boca Juniors for Shenhua in a deal reportedly worth £615,000 per week.

The 32-year-old, however, denied reports of his salary as he fronted the media for the first time in Shanghai.

"After my last game I didn't mention anything to the local media about my salary in China," said Tevez.

"Salary matters shouldn't be told to everyone, it's a matter of respect for my team-mates.

"My salary isn't as high as the legends, but in order to respect my team-mates I won't tell you how much."

Speaking further, Tevez said: "First I want to thank you for the welcome. My family, siblings and friends are very happy, it was a very nice reception. I am very happy to be in Shanghai, to be able to demonstrate my football and do my best for the club.

"I appreciate the welcome, for my family and for me, it's a love that I haven't won yet, and I'd like to win it on the pitch."

Tevez has moved to the lucrative CSL with an entourage of 19 family members.

"I like to be with my family always," the former Juventus, Manchester City and Manchester United forward added.

"It's a great challenge to accept coming to China, it's a great effort, so it's important for me to be with my family, so I can perform in the best form on the pitch."