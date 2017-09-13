Germany international Benedikt Howedes held talks with Arsenal, Leicester and Roma before sealing a 'jackpot' move to Juventus, the defender's agent has confirmed.

The 29-year-old signed for the Italian champions on a season-long loan after being stripped of the captaincy at Schalke by new boss Domenico Tedesco.

According to Howedes' agent Volker Struth, the World Cup winner had been lined up by Arsenal as a potential replacement for compatriot Shkodran Mustafi.

But Mustafi's mooted move to Inter Milan failed to materialise, leaving Howedes to settle on his favoured destination.

"We held talks with Roma, Leicester and Arsenal because we heard that Inter wanted Mustafi," Struth told Sport Bild.

"[But] it was soon clear that if he [left Schalke], it would be Turin. That was Benni's favourite from the very beginning.

"With all due respect to Schalke, even if things had gone super there, you want to join a club like Juve when you get the chance. Juventus are the jackpot."

Howedes' departure from Schalke ended a 16-year stint at the Bundesliga club, where he progressed through the youth ranks.

Juve have the option to sign the 44-time international on a permanent basis for €13 million, a fee they will be required to pay if he makes a minimum of 25 appearances throughout the season.