Barcelona's Replaced Well After Neymar Loss Believes Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala believes losing Neymar was a blow for Barcelona but the Catalans have replacing him well enough.

Dybala scored twice against Barca last season as Juve triumphed 3-0 on aggregate in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The Serie A champions, who lost 4-1 to Madrid in the final in Cardiff, begin this term's group stage with a visit to Camp Nou on Tuesday.

Dybala thinks the loss of Neymar could be damaging to Barca, despite them having signed Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund, but he believes it will be tough to get a positive result.

"It won't be easy to repeat what we did last year at a stadium like this," he said. "We know we'll have our opportunities and we have to be careful to exploit them well.

"They've lost a lot but they're a team who must be respected. They were very good in replacing Neymar."