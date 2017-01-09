Atletico Nacional win FIFA Fair Play award

OMNISPORT

Atletico Nacional have been awarded the 2016 FIFA Fair Play award for their response to the Colombian air tragedy that struck Chapecoense.

Chapecoense were travelling to Medellin to face Atletico in the Copa Sudamericana final in November when the plane carrying members of their squad, backroom staff, technical commission and a number of journalists crashed, killing 71 people.

The Colombian club held a vigil inside their Estadio Atanasio Girardot at the time the first leg was due to be played, chanting the name of their intended opponents.

Atletico asked CONMEBOL to award the title to Chapecoense in tribute to those who lost their lives, a request which was granted.

Having already won the Copa Libertadores in 2016, Atletico will face the Brazilian side later this year in the Recopa Sudamericana.

The Medellin-based side led by example as clubs from across the globe offered support to Chapecoense as they look to rebuild.

Jackson Follmann, Alan Ruschel and Neto were the only players to survive the crash.